Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 201,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,492. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.84.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

