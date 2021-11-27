Zacks Investment Research Downgrades One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Aegis upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Collins Stewart started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $702.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.51%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Liberty Properties (OLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.