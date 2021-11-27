Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after buying an additional 233,796 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 488,762 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 428,710 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.