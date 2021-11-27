Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

CTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 41,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

