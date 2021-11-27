Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $7.30 on Friday, hitting $590.72. 144,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $551.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $363.00 and a one year high of $614.09.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $10,829,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.