Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zoom gained continued traction from the remote-working and online-learning wave in third-quarter fiscal 2022. Enterprise customer base grew rapidly. Ease of deployment, use, and management, and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. The company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, Zoom’s growth pace is slowing down as economies open up. Stiff competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.41.

Shares of ZM opened at $220.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.42. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $195.80 and a 52-week high of $486.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

