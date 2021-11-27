Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 441.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.