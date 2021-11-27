ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Cap Achieves $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $370,112.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.91 or 0.07492357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.50 or 0.99696122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

