$0.02 EPS Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. CareDx reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

CDNA stock opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.06 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,520. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in CareDx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after buying an additional 300,807 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

