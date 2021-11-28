-$0.04 EPS Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

In related news, CEO John Temperato acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 158,529 shares of company stock valued at $191,999 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

