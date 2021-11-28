-$0.07 EPS Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Sprout Social posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,996 shares of company stock worth $25,373,104. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 292,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,388. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

