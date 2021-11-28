$0.18 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALKS opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

