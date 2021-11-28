$0.27 EPS Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.30. Ferro reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

FOE stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.49. Ferro has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in Ferro by 29.1% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 44,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ferro by 182.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ferro by 402.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ferro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

