$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TCPC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 81,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 202,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,431. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $779.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

