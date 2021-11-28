$0.32 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.12 million, a P/E ratio of -58.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

