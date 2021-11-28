-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.51). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $298.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.56. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

