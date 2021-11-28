$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 81,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $69.76 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

