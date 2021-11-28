$0.83 EPS Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

OHI stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

