$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $14,327,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.23. 432,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,594. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

