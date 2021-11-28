$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Royal Gold reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,626,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $102.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

