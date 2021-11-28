0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.26 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004535 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and $975,704.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043221 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00233418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

