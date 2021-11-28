$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $162.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 613.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,032,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 942,064 shares of company stock worth $37,331,434. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after buying an additional 1,454,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,745,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

