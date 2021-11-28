$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. 1,882,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 88.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,053,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,843,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 299,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.