$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

SWKS traded down $4.56 on Tuesday, hitting $152.48. 1,667,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,753. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $135.97 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

