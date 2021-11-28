$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.94. Ovintiv posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $9.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Truist raised their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ovintiv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 3.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

