$10.98 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report sales of $10.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.83 million and the lowest is $9.90 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $82.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $100.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $156.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,216.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,640. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,582,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 232,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

