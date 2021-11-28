$102.16 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce $102.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.01 million to $102.30 million. Exponent reported sales of $97.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $432.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.53 million to $432.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $465.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.63 million to $468.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $116.71. 133,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,361. Exponent has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $1,287,305 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Exponent by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Exponent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

