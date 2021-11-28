1,328 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average of $131.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.