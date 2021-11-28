145,014 Shares in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 145,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greenpro Capital by 737.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRNQ opened at $0.86 on Friday. Greenpro Capital Corp. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.18.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

