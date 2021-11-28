1,474 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $953.77 and a 200-day moving average of $766.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.