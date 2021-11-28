15,151 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $154.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $131.08. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

