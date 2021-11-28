15,785 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $199,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $243,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $326,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

NYSE:GXO opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.10. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

