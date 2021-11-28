$164.72 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $164.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.85 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.68 million to $790.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $873.29 million, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $890.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,210,000 after buying an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 863,962 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares during the period.

NYSE GWRE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.32. The company had a trading volume of 210,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,175. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.32.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

