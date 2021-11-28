$168.88 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce sales of $168.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.37 million. Natera posted sales of $112.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $622.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $625.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $766.25 million, with estimates ranging from $752.37 million to $788.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,258 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,211. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. 719,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,127. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. Natera has a 12 month low of $83.19 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

