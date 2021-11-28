1irstcoin (FST) Reaches One Day Volume of $40,270.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $26.64 million and approximately $40,270.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00104681 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

