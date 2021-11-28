1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.27.

Shares of ONEM opened at $16.67 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.36.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 114,306 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,086,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 488,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,436,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 843,567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.