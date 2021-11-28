$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. OneMain reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,370. OneMain has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

