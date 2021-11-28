$2.32 EPS Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report earnings per share of $2.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. McDonald’s reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.