$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.63 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

Shares of EBAY opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,492 shares of company stock worth $6,474,653. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 63.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.