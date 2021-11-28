201,473 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 201,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,579,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.18% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 46,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNW opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

