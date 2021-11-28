$203.47 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce sales of $203.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.87 million. Life Storage posted sales of $166.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $762.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.65 million to $775.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $854.58 million, with estimates ranging from $829.30 million to $885.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.63.

LSI traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $131.90. The stock had a trading volume of 218,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,287. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

