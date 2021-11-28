22,681 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

