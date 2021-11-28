$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post $4.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. FOX reported sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 27.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 6,646.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 162,839 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. FOX has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.