$506.19 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post sales of $506.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $504.27 million to $508.10 million. HEICO posted sales of $426.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

HEICO stock traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.80. The company had a trading volume of 453,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,371. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $151.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19.

In other HEICO news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.