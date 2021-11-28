$60.28 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $60.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.60 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $209.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $244.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $252.06 million, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRNA shares. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,052,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,196,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 801,509 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,128,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 780,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

