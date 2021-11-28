$739.64 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report $739.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.92 million and the highest is $743.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $743.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVYA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $20.92 on Friday. Avaya has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 65.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,271.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

