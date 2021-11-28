8,600 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 270,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

