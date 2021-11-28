888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on 888. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get 888 alerts:

In other 888 news, insider Mark Summerfield purchased 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £1,648.27 ($2,153.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,904,032.

888 stock traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 321.80 ($4.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 393.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 393.30. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 259 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 100.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.24%.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.