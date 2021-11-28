888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Update

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,200 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the October 31st total of 1,302,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIHDF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. 888 has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

