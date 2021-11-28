9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

In related news, CEO John Temperato bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 158,529 shares of company stock worth $191,999. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 27.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 130,019 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

NMTR stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

